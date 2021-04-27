Allison Transmission Holdings Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETAllison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)ALSNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (-17.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $581.09M (-8.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ALSN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.