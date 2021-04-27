General Dynamics Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 1:19 PM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)GDBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.28 (-6.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.89B (+1.6% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects operating margin of 10%.
- Over the last 2 years, GD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.