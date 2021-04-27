CIT Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 1:19 PM ETFirst Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA)FCNCABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CIT (NYSE:CIT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+130.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $464M (-6.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CIT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.