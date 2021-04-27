Valvoline Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETValvoline Inc. (VVV)VVVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $658.23M (+13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VVV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.