Evercore Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 1:20 PM ETEvercore Inc. (EVR)EVRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Evercore (NYSE:EVR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.56 (+111.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $566.02M (+30.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EVR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.