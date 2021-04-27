ServiceNow Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)NOWBy: SA News Team
- ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.34B (+26.4% Y/Y).
- Expected billings of $1.39B, and FCF of $468.5M.
- Over the last 2 years, NOW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward.