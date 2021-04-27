Mid America Apartment Communities Q1 Earnings Preview

  • Mid America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, after market close.
  • The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.61 (-0.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $423.31M (+1.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, MAA has beaten FFO estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.
