MGM Resorts Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETMGM Resorts International (MGM)MGMBy: Niloofer Shaikh
- MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.87 (-93.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.57B (-30.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects adjusted property EBITDA of $156.4M.
- Over the last 2 years, MGM has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.