Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETWyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (WH)WHBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $333.59M (-18.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects adjusted EBITDA of $82.7M.
- Over the last 2 years, WH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.