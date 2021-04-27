United Rentals Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI)URIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.13 (-6.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2B (-6.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects adjusted EBITDA of $866.3M.
- Over the last 2 years, URI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.