Raymond James Financial Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)RJFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.18 (+81.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.29B (+8.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RJF has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.