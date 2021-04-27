O'Reilly Automotive Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETO'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)ORLYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.32 (+34.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.83B (+14.1% Y/Y).4
- Analysts expects comp of +13.4%.
- Over the last 1 year, ORLY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.