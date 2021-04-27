Santander Consumer Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 1:30 PM ETSantander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC)SCBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Santander Consumer (NYSE:SC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (vs. -$0.01 Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.32B (+14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.