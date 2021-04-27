Axis Capital Holdings Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETAXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)AXSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+133.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.74B (+3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AXS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.