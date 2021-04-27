Moelis Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETMoelis & Company (MC)MCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Moelis (NYSE:MC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+86.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $246.9M (+60.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.