Investors Bancorp Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETInvestors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC)ISBCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+64.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $205.33M (+9.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ISBC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.