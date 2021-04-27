Extra Space Storage Q1 Earnings Preview

Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETExtra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)EXRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
  • The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.49 (+20.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $307.56M (+7.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, EXR has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
