Cincinnati Financial Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETCincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF)CINFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (+31.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.68B (+15.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CINF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.