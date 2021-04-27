LendingClub Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETLendingClub Corporation (LC)LCBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.79 (-79.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $88.77M (-26.1% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects loan originations estimated at $1.26B.
- Adj. EBITDA of ($5.0M), while adj. EBITDA margin of (5.7%).
- Over the last 2 years, LC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.