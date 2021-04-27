CyrusOne Q1 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETCyrusOne Inc. (CONE)CONEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (+1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $271.63M (+10.5% Y/Y).
- Analyst expects Adjusted EBITDA of $141.7M.
- Over the last 1 year, CONE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.