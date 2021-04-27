Teck Resources Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 1:54 PM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK)TECKBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.63 (+270.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$2.62B (+10.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adjusted EBITDA of C$991.3M.
- Over the last 2 years, TECK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.