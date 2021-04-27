Littelfuse Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 1:55 PM ETLittelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)LFUSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.90 (+47.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $426.34M (+23.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LFUS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.