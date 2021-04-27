Waste Connections Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 1:55 PM ETWaste Connections, Inc. (WCN)WCNBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.38B (+2.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WCN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.