Hess Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 1:58 PM ETHess Corporation (HES)HESBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Hess (NYSE:HES) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+160.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.69B (+23.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Total Production ex-Libya of 315.1 Mboe/d; and Cash from operations of $671.1M.
- Over the last 2 years, HES has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.