Ingersoll-Rand Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 1:59 PM ETIngersoll Rand Inc. (IR)IRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (+3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.