RPC Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 2:01 PM ETRPC, Inc. (RES)RESBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- RPC (NYSE:RES) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $162.44M (-33.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RES has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.