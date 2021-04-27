Yamana Gold Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)
- Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $437.46M (+22.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AUY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.