Antero Midstream Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETAntero Midstream Corporation (AM)AMBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $222.59M (-8.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.