Verde Bio settles all of its outstanding debt
Apr. 27, 2021 2:16 PM ETVERDE BIO HLDGS INC. (VBHI)VBHIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Verde Bio (OTCPK:VBHI +29.6%) announced the full settlement of all its outstanding debt which includes all convertible debt as well as term loans in a combination of aged, existing debt and strategic new debt which was taken on and utilized to clean up the company after new management took over in late November 2019.
- The payoff of these debts stops any further conversion into common stock and was achieved through early, selective conversions, payoffs and a settlement agreement with the largest note holder of Verde.
- "This greatly improves our cashflow and allows us to apply capital to funding future growth and expansion of the company's asset base...Through our balanced approach of capital raising and acquisitions, we are building a highly diversified portfolio of revenue producing interests and look forward to continuing to build on these through future strategic acquisitions," CEO Scott Cox commented.