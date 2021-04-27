Stanley Black & Decker Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 2:19 PM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)SWKBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.57 (+114.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.97B (+26.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Operating income of $608.6M.
- Over the last 2 years, SWK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.