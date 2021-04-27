New Jersey regulator extends subsidies for PSEG, Exelon nuclear plants
Apr. 27, 2021 2:20 PM ETPublic Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG), EXCPEG, EXCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities votes to extend zero-emission certificate subsidies for the state's three nuclear power reactors at Salem and Hope Creek for an additional three years.
- The reactors are owned in whole or in part by units of New Jersey's Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG +0.3%) and Illinois energy company Exelon (EXC -0.1%).
- ClearView Energy analysts say the plants will continue to receive $285M-$300M/year from the ZEC program, and PSEG and Exelon appear unlikely to close the plants.
- The companies have said they would permanently shut the units if the subsidies were not extended because they would be uneconomic to continue to operate.
- New Jersey is seeking to obtain all of its power from clean, non-carbon dioxide-emitting sources of generation such as renewables and nuclear by 2050.
- PSEG is one of the most aggressive utilities in the U.S. about investing in renewable energy, but the stock appears a bit richly valued compared to peers, Power Hedge writes in a neutral analysis published on Seeking Alpha.