Rockwell Automation FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview

Apr. 27, 2021 2:23 PM ETRockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)ROKBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.16 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.73B (+3.0% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect organic growth of 1.5%; Free cash flow of $267.7M and Operating income of $319.4M.
  • Over the last 2 years, ROK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.
