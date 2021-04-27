Antero Resources Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+500.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.29B (-2.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Total Production of 3,372.0 Mmcf/d for the quarter.
- Over the last 2 years, AR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.