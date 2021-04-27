Facebook building new tools to link creators with commerce opportunity
Apr. 27, 2021 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- As part of a live session with Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, Facebook (FB +0.4%) CEO Mark Zuckerberg says his company is building three tools to bridge the gap between creators and commerce.
- That notably includes making creator/e-commerce shops, so that Instagram influencers can sell products directly on the platform.
- It also includes building up an affiliate and recommendation marketplace, so that they can draw a cut of sales to which they contribute; and setting up a marketplace for linking creators with brands that can sponsor content.
- Zuckerberg also says that the company may expand its tipping feature (a key part of the influencer economy) to other apps.