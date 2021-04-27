Alamos Gold Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETAlamos Gold Inc. (AGI)AGIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $224.48M (+26.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AGI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.