374Water and Merrell Bros ink a binding MoU

Apr. 27, 2021 2:27 PM ET374Water, Inc. (SCWO)SCWOBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • 374Water (OTCQB:PWVI +6.7%) and Merrell Bros entered into a strategic relationship for collaborating on the commercial manufacturing and service of AirSCWO Nix systems.
  • Merrell Bros will manufacture and service units sold in the U.S. and Canada; partnership will focus on the deployment of the first commercial units to municipal and industrial customers.
  • AirSCWO is an advanced oxidation method that treats a variety of organic wastes, in particular, wet wastes in concentrated slurries such as wastewater sludge, biosolids, landfill leachates, and industrial wastes.
  • MBH will fabricate the first commercial units at its facility in Kokomo, IN; systems will be compact and modular so they can be cost-effectively deployed and operated within the footprint of an existing plant.
