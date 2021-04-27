Matador Resources Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETMatador Resources Company (MTDR)MTDRBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+110.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $263.1M (-29.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTDR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.