Tronox Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETTronox Holdings plc (TROX)TROXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Tronox (NYSE:TROX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $845.69M (+17.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TROX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.