Methanex Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETMethanex Corporation (MEOH)MEOHBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (+940.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $781.15M (+15.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MEOH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.