Ashland FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETAshland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH)ASHBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Ashland (NYSE:ASH) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (+45.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $635.09M (+4.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ASH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.