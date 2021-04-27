Dow upped to Buy at Argus on stronger pricing, demand

Apr. 27, 2021 2:40 PM ETDow Inc. (DOW)DOWBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • Dow Inc. (DOW +0.5%) edges higher after Argus Research upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $69 price target, saying the company is set to benefit from stronger pricing for commodity chemicals and increased demand in North America and China.
  • "We also have a favorable view of Dow's low cost structure, solid cash flow, declining capital spending requirements, and sustainable dividend, with a yield of about 4.6%," Argus analyst Bill Selesky says.
  • Last week, Dow reported Q1 adjusted earnings that more than doubled and easily topped Wall Street estimates, helped by price gains across all operating segments.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.