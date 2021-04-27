Dow upped to Buy at Argus on stronger pricing, demand
Apr. 27, 2021 2:40 PM ETDow Inc. (DOW)DOWBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Dow Inc. (DOW +0.5%) edges higher after Argus Research upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $69 price target, saying the company is set to benefit from stronger pricing for commodity chemicals and increased demand in North America and China.
- "We also have a favorable view of Dow's low cost structure, solid cash flow, declining capital spending requirements, and sustainable dividend, with a yield of about 4.6%," Argus analyst Bill Selesky says.
- Last week, Dow reported Q1 adjusted earnings that more than doubled and easily topped Wall Street estimates, helped by price gains across all operating segments.