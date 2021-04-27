Sirius XM Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2B (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect product revenue of: Sirius XM, $1.61B; and Pandora, $391.8M.
- EBITDA is expected to be $624.5M and free cash flow of $374M.
- Over the last 1 year, SIRI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.