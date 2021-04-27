Yum! Brands Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 2:47 PM ETYum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)YUMBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (+35.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.45B (+15.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales +8.3%, comprising of KFC, +9%; Pizza Hut, +11%; and Taco Bell, +5.7%.
- Restaurant margin is expected to be 17.5% and operating margin 31.8%.
- Over the last 2 years, YUM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward.