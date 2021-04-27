Norfolk Southern Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
- Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.54 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.62B (-0.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect carloads +4.5%, revenue per carload -3.4% and operating ratio 62.7%.
- Over the last 1 year, NSC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.