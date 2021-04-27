Discovery A Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 2:52 PM ETDiscovery, Inc. (DISCA)DISCKBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Discovery A (NASDAQ:DISCA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-24.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.77B (+3.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect OIBDA of $884.7M.
- Over the last 2 years, DISCA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.