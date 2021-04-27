Moody's Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 2:58 PM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO)MCOBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Moody's (NYSE:MCO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.80 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect operating income of $682.8M.
- Over the last 2 years, MCO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.