Moody's Q1 2021 Earnings Preview

Apr. 27, 2021 2:58 PM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO)MCOBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Moody's (NYSE:MCO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.80 (+2.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (+10.9% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect operating income of $682.8M.
  • Over the last 2 years, MCO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
