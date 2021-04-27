KBR Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)KBRBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (+23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B (-5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KBR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.