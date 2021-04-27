Tetra Tech FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETTetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)TTEKBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (+2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $581.7M (-0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTEK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.