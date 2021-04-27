Echo Global Logistics Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 27, 2021 5:35 PM ETEcho Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO)ECHOBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+147.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $729.35M (+32.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ECHO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.