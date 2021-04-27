Rockshield Capital inks LOI to acquire three plant-based companies for C$48.9M

Apr. 27, 2021 3:26 PM ETEat Well Investment Group Inc. (RKSCF)RKSCFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Rockshield Capital (OTCPK:RKSCF +8.5%) entered into a letter of intent with Novel Agri-Technologies post which the former will assume the latter's Novel's contractual rights to acquire 100% of Sapientia Technology, 100% of a pulse processor, and 75% of Boku International (combined Target companies).
  • This step is in line with its updates to investment policy for focusing on plant-based foods, food alternatives and vegan-friendly alternatives with sustainable competitive advantages.
  • Rockshield will issue up to 85M shares (representing ~C$45.9M) from treasury and provide a cash consideration of ~C$3M to Target companies shareholders and Novel; C$1M payable currently out of which C$750K is a three-year term loan to Novel bearing interest at a annual rate of 8%.
  • These investments will provide Rockshield with an interest in a vertically integrated seed-to-market plant-based wellness platform with combined 2020 revenues of C$57.43M and estimates C$68.92M in 2021.
  • Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Rockshield shareholders, with a gross profit of C$11.81M and positive EBITDA of C$6.21M.
